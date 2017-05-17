Daily Beauty Buzz: Kerry Washington's Beach Waves & Bangs 

There are few beauty duos more iconic than a smoky eye and nude lip, but we’re calling it: Kerry Washington’s effortless beachy waves and bangs as your new go-to combo this summer.

At yesterday’s 2017 ABC Upfront event in New York, the Scandal star debuted a new summer-ready hairstyle that we’re predicted you’re going to want to try ASAP. To switch things up from the long, sleek styles Washington’s been wearing since her choppy Met Gala bob, the actress’s go-to stylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew removed Washington’s extensions and styled her lob in loose, undone waves with a set of new bangs. Whether or not the fringe is the product of clip-ins, we love the edginess it brings to the look.

When trying out the look at home, spritz your strands with a wave spray and let them air dry to enhance the bend in your natural texture. If your hair is straight and you need to reach for the hot tools to achieve a similar style to Washington’s, treat your strands to a weekly hydrating mask like Neutrogena’s Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask ($6; target.com) to prevent heat damage.

As for the bangs: if you have them, you know the struggle that comes with trying to keep fringe sweat and frizz-free in the humidity. Instead of trying to keep them straight, keep your hands off your bangs to complete the easy, effortless vibe of the hairstyle.

The 7 Best Frizz Fighters for Keeping Hair Smooth 
7 ways to fight frizz - John Frieda Frizz-Ease hair serum - Beauty Tips
Best All Around: John Frieda Frizz-Ease Original 6 Effects Serum 

Ideal for medium and thick strands, John Frieda Frizz-Ease, the classic silicone-based serum "is inexpensive and always gets the job done," says L.A. stylist Cervando Maldonado. Fine Hair? Use just a pinch, and apply only on the ends.

Time Inc. Digital Studio
John Frieda $9 SHOP NOW
7 ways to fight frizz - Living Proof No Frizz Styling Spray - Thin Hair - Beauty Tips
Best for Thin Hair: Living Proof Weightless Styling Spray 

The featherweight formula of Living Proof Weightless Styling Spray was developed with the help of M.I.T. Scientists. The fine mist tames frizz and flyaways with a high-tech smoothing agent that won't weigh down even the most delicate strands.

Time Inc. Digital Studio
Living Proof $37 SHOP NOW
7 Ways to Fight Frizz - Rene Furterer Myrrhea Silkening Fluid - Medium Hair - Beauty Tips
Best for Medium Hair: Ouai Finishing Creme

Ouai's Finishing Creme is a light, non-tacky lotion that smooths and conditions hair while protecting it from heat damage.

Time Inc. Digital Studio
Ouai $24 SHOP NOW
7 Ways to Fight Frizz - Fekkai Advanced Brilliant glossing cream - Thick Hair - Beauty Tips
Best for Thick Hair: Fekkai Advanced Brilliant Glossing Cream

If your hair is bulky and dry, try Fekkai Advanced Brilliant Glossing Cream. This buttery cream will melt right in, restoring luster and curing a head full of frizz-take that, humidity.

Time Inc. Digital Studio
Frederic Fekkai $14 SHOP NOW
7 Ways to Fight Frizz - Phyto Specific Moisturizing styling cream - Coarse hair - Beauty Tips
Best for Coarse Hair: Phyto Specific Moisturizing Styling Cream

Formulated for tightly curled or relaxed hair, Phyto Specific Moisturizing Styling Cream is a rich cocktail of natural oils in a dense balm that will transform unruly strands, leaving them supple and polished.

Time Inc. Digital Studio
Phyto $28 SHOP NOW
7 Ways to Fight Frizz - Leonor Greyl Eclat Naturel styling cream - Damaged Hair - Beauty Tips
Best for Damaged Hair: Leonor Greyl Eclat Naturel

The silky blend of jojoba oil and shea butter in Leonor Greyl Eclat Naturel gives a healthy sheen to brittle locks. Bonus: It contains natural UV filters to protect fragile hair from the sun.

Time Inc. Digital Studio
Leonor Greyl $46 SHOP NOW
7 Ways to Fight Frizz - Pureology Serious Colour Care Super Smooth Relaxing Serum - Color-treated hair - Beauty Tips
Best for Color-Treated Hair: Pureology Smooth Perfection Smoothing Serum 

Pureology Smooth Perfection Smoothing Serum tames flyaways and protects hair from heated tools, which can cause fading. Bonus: It also conditions hair with shea butter and sunflower seed oil.

Courtesy PUREOLOGY
Pureology $28 SHOP NOW
