Daily Beauty Buzz: Kerry Washington's Beach Waves & Bangs 

There are few beauty duos more iconic than a smoky eye and nude lip, but we’re calling it: Kerry Washington’s effortless beachy waves and bangs as your new go-to combo this summer.

At yesterday’s 2017 ABC Upfront event in New York, the Scandal star debuted a new summer-ready hairstyle that we’re predicted you’re going to want to try ASAP. To switch things up from the long, sleek styles Washington’s been wearing since her choppy Met Gala bob, the actress’s go-to stylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew removed Washington’s extensions and styled her lob in loose, undone waves with a set of new bangs. Whether or not the fringe is the product of clip-ins, we love the edginess it brings to the look.

When trying out the look at home, spritz your strands with a wave spray and let them air dry to enhance the bend in your natural texture. If your hair is straight and you need to reach for the hot tools to achieve a similar style to Washington’s, treat your strands to a weekly hydrating mask like Neutrogena’s Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask ($6; target.com) to prevent heat damage.

As for the bangs: if you have them, you know the struggle that comes with trying to keep fringe sweat and frizz-free in the humidity. Instead of trying to keep them straight, keep your hands off your bangs to complete the easy, effortless vibe of the hairstyle.