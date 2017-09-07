Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Test Drive the Pixie at Tom Ford's NYFW Show

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid may not be walking the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show together this year, but the supermodel duo have reunited at New York Fashion Week. Last night at Tom Ford's Spring/Summer 2018 show Jenner and Hadid walked the runway with matching faux pixie haircuts styled by legendary hairstylist Orlando Pita.

The style was shorter on the sides with longer layers on top that were teased at the crown for extra volume. Windswept swoopy side bangs completed the look. On Jenner, the style made us do a double-take: It's almost a dead ringer for mom's Kris Jenner's signature cut. A thick, inky, glittery cat eye and nude lip by Pat McGrath rounded out the runway beauty moment.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Dyes Her Hair Silver for NYFW

This isn't the first time Jenner and Hadid switched their hairstyles for the runway. In March last year, the Internet exploded when the models swapped hair colors for Balmain's fashion show in Paris. Jenner wore a long blonde wig, while Hadid wore a black one.

VIDEO: Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid's BFF Moments

While the hair change may be temporary, it further demonstrates how switching up your strands can dramatically transform your look.