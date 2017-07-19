Daily Beauty Buzz: Kendall Jenner’s Flippy Lob

Even Kendall Jenner can’t deny the beauty influence of Marilyn Monroe. The supermodel channeled the late actress’ iconic 1950s hairstyle, showing up to the Valerian premiere with a voluminous flippy lob parted on the side.

Celebrity hairstylist and Kar-Jenner beauty fave Jen Atkin broke out her hot rollers to achieve the vintage style. The only thing keeping it from being a total Monroe match is Jenner’s dark brunette hair color, but if she did have the urge to go blonde, she could fix it with a bottle of bleach.

VIDEO: Kendall Jenner's Best Throwback Instagrams

As for the makeup, celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips, who also works Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen, kept it simple and chic with groomed brows, a subtle cat-eye, a little mascara, and a satin pink lip.

To create the look, Atkin prepped Jenner’s damp hair OUAI Wave Spray ($26; sephora.com) before drying it with a blow-dryer and a round brush. Next, she set the hair with the T3 Voluminous Hot Rollers ($119; nordstrom.com). After removing the rollers, she sprayed the curls with OUAI Texturizing Hair Spray ($26; sephora.com).

She then back-combed the hair in sections using a Mason Pearson Brush ($105; nordstrom.com), starting at the nape of the neck. She did this in order to mold the hair into a wave. Finally, she filled in any sparse areas with Anastasia Brow Pro Palette and finished it off with the Balmain Strong Session Hairspray ($40; net-a-porter.com).