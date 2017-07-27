Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Back This Unexpected '90s Hair Accessory

As the '90s came to a close, you probably thought that the bandage headband would probably fade into obscurity along with scrunchies, chokers, mom jeans, frosted lipstick, and the rest of the decade's beauty and fashion trends that you were obsessed with.

But thanks to Kendall Jenner, the elasticized headband that you probably only still own (and wear) if you're a face mask fan with bangs, is joining the running list of '90s trends that are making a comeback.

Earlier this month at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, it wasn't a straight-from-the-runway piece of clothing that made us do a double-take when we saw the model's street style looks, but it was the fact that she was accessorizing her outfits with a bandage headband.

And we don't blame her. The wide band is not only practical on days when it's so hot and humid you just want all of your hair away from your face, unlike plastic and metal hairbands, its stretchy fabric doesn't pinch that spot right behind your ears which can leads to headaches. Another big draw is that bandage bands won't leave dents or bends in your style when you take them off.

Jenner's stylist Jen Atkin has made the bandage headband's comeback her personal mission by regularly styling Jenner's long blunt bob with the '90s hair accessory throughout Couture Week and documenting it as seen below on her Insta feed.

Long live the 90s bandage headband aka spa headband aka my new obsession 👸🏻🙌🏼 @kendalljenner x @marnixmarni #jenatkinhair #ParisHauteCouture A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on Jul 3, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

It's arguable that it doesn't get more '90s than wearing a bandage band and bike shorts at once.

fyi this 90s headband isn't the only thing that's thiccck 👸🏻🇫🇷 @kendalljenner x @marnixmarni #jenatkinhair How-to in my IG Stories! #ParisHauteCouture A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

Who knew the bandage band you wear on your DIY spa-and-wine nights could look so chic when paired with a silk dress?

Our fingers are crossed that Atkin can somehow make all of the butterfly clips we have stored away from the early aughts cool again.