Everything About Kelly Rowland’s Latest Beauty Look Is Flawless

Kelly Rowland is one busy mom — from working on her new makeup line and TV show to releasing a new album, the former Destiny’s Child singer definitely has her hands full. But Rowland found some time to celebrate Safe Kids Day in L.A., and she brought her adorable son Titan with her along with her beauty A-game.

The singer looked fresh-faced in some lip gloss and perfectly groomed eyebrows (#naturalbeauty). Her hair was the showstopper, though. Rowland took the braided crown to a whole new level — her plaits crisscrossed across the top of her head, and we honestly can't stop staring.

JB Lacroix/Getty Images

This is one for the books, Kelly.