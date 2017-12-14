Daily Beauty Buzz: Kate Mara's Braided Ponytail

Kate Mara doesn't know a boring hairstyle. She has the ability to make any look, even the ones that you consider the most mundane, seem inventive, interesting, and in this case, seasonally-appropriate. For the Museum of the Moving Image Salute to Annette Bening in New York City, Mara wore her chestnut hair up in a not-so-average ponytail accented with not one, but two, hair accessories.

Parted in the center, her shiny hair was pulled back into a mid-height ponytail, which was secured with a gold cuff. The lengths of her hair appear to be separated in two and then twisted, creating a braided effect. Then, the braid was secured with a hair tie and a red ribbon at the end.

To get a similar look, blowout your hair and apply a product like IGK Mistress Hydrating Hair Balm ($29; sephora.com) to enhance shine. You might need to spritz in texturizing spray or apply a tiny bit of hair paste to give the hair grip. After separating the hair in two sections, twist each section in the opposite direction and then cross them over one another. Secure the braid with a hair tie and a ribbon and you're set. It's a look you could easily recreate for any last-minute holiday plans.