Daily Beauty Buzz: Kate Mara’s Braided Updo

Kate Mara is a walking demonstration of your dream Pinterest hair board. She never (and we mean never) ceases to amaze us with her innovative and creative takes on the simplest styles—ponytails, bobs, pixies, buns—and has debuted every hair color we’re too scared to try. Her latest hair look will become your new holiday go-to, but in true Mara fashion, it’s got a bit of edge that’ll set you apart from the crowd.

RELATED: Cream Soda Is the Perfect Hair Color for Fall

For the premiere of Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool at the London Film Festival, the actress fastened her honey-highlighted brunete hair back in a messy knot at the nape of her neck, but accented the updo with a extreme side part featuring a tiny braid on one side. It was the contrast between tousled and effortless and the sleekness of the parting that made it one of the coolest red carpet updos we’ve seen in quite some time. The French twist is always chic, but if you tend to stay away from updos because you find them too girly or soft, Mara’s look is for you.

VIDEO: We Tried It: The Modern Perm

To get a similar fly-away-free look, before tying your hair in a knot, we suggest taming any frizz on top with a serum. Or, you could work a very small pea-sized amount of oil like OUAI Hair Oil ($28; sephora.com) through your hands and then lightly glide them over the surface of your hair.

As for her makeup, she balanced out her hair with clean, matte skin, bare eyes, and a shiny yet deep burgundy lip color.