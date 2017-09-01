Daily Beauty Buzz: Kate Bosworth’s Sleek Topknot 

Image zoom Venturelli/WireImage

September might mark the beginning of fall for many people, but that doesn't mean the weather is ready to switch. Most will have at least a few more weeks of sweaty strands before the briskness saves our blowouts. Until the relief, take a page out of Kate Bosworth's book this weekend and pull your strands back into a sleek, flyaway-free topknot.

The actress wore the classic twisted bun to her appearance at the Miu Miu Women's Tales Event at the Venice Film Festival. While we're not ashamed to admit we're still trying to emulate the salt-water waves she wore in Blue Crush, this simple updo gets our stamp of approval, too.

As for her makeup, Bosworth went with barely-there pink lipstick, a faint flush on her cheeks, clean skin, and perfectly groomed eyebrows.