Kat Von D Debuts a Shocking Hair Change... Or Did She?

Kat Von D is basically synonymous with lengthy jet black strands, but a recent Instagram has everyone's eyebrows raised over whether or not the iconic tattoo artist and beauty purveyor has taken the scissors to her classic mane.

kleen kut 🔪❤️ [everlasting liquid lipstick: #SantaSangre red by @katvondbeauty] A photo posted by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on Aug 29, 2016 at 3:21pm PDT

In the pic, Von D is sporting a Sia-like jagged bob (except hers is still jet black) and choppy bangs while showing off her to-die-for Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Santa Sangre, a bold red. She even wears the color as a dramatic, thick winged eyeliner and it's very reminiscent of David Bowie.

Of course the thing that's on everyone's mind is whether or not Von D actually went short during her latest cut or if the crimped bob is simply a wig. We're all about bold changes to one's style, but also marvel at celebs who can go all chameleon-like with wig change-ups and makeup risks, so we're on board either way.