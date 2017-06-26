Daily Beauty Buzz: Kat Graham's Sleek Bob

As soon as the first wave of summer humidity hits, we immeditately ditch our hot tools and air dry our hair until the first day of fall. However, on the 2017 BET Awards red carpet, Kat Graham made a case for keeping your blow dryer and flat iron within reach this summer.

The singer styled her recently chopped off hair into the sleekest bob we've ever seen. Although this isn't the first time Graham's worn the shoulder-grazing cut, she joins the running list of celebs who have embraced a similar length this season. Her flyaway-free look shows off her multidimensional honey blonde hair color.

While achieving a similar smooth, shiny style might seem like an impossible feat if you live somewhere with high humidity, prepping damp hair with a blow out balm like IGK's Car Service Blow Out Balm ($27; sephora.com), and running a serum like TRESemme's Keratin Smooth Shine Serum ($5; target.com) will keep your strands calm and under control.

VIDEO: Check Out Kat Graham's Beaded Camp Shirt

Graham completed her look with a warm bronze smoky eye and a nude lip. This is one red carpet beauty moment we'll be recreating this summer.