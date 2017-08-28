Daily Beauty Buzz: Karlie Kloss's Tousled Ponytail

The hard truth: Most hairstyles that are labeled "effortless" actually take, well, a lot of effort to do. However there are a few exceptions like the high pony Karlie Kloss wore to a Mayweather vs. McGregor fight pre-party in Las Vegas.

Consider the model's tousled pony your solution when all of your attempts to bail on your Saturday night plans have failed, and you've got to work with second (or third) day hair when you're getting ready to go out. Kloss pulled her golden blonde hair up into a high pony and left what was left of her wavy blowout as is. To add more piece-y texture to your pony, give the tail a few blasts of texturizing spray.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Kloss kept the rest of her party look easy, too, with groomed brows, a touch of bronzer, and a swipe of matte red lipstick.

File the model's fight night look under beauty looks that demonstrate that simple doesn't always equal basic.