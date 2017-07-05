Karlie Kloss Gave Her Hair a Big Summer Upgrade 

Honey blonde no more! Karlie Kloss has ditched her signature buttery shade for a summer upgrade that's been trending amongst the supermodel crew for a few months now. The founder of Kode With Klossy is now officially platinum blonde.

Kloss made the official hair color debut while attending the Christian Dior Fall 2017 Haute Couture show in Paris on Monday, and has since shown how versatile it is to multiple styles. During her first day as a platinum blonde, she wore it swept to one side with an extreme side part, and then opted for a sleek updo and a smooth Kate Middleton-esque blowout.

Edward Berthelot/Getty

Now that Cara Delevingne and Karlie Kloss have both adopted the shade, what superstar celebrity can we expect to take the plunge next?

Bella? Gigi? Thoughts?