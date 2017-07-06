Kaley Cuoco Just Went Even Blonder 

When you're a blonde going lighter and brighter for the summer isn't exactly revolutionary, but that's not stopping a running list of celebs who have taken their hair colors up a few levels.

Kaley Cuoco is the latest star to switch up her signature blonde shade by going platinum. Over the July 4th holiday weekend, while we were all poolside and BBQing, Cuoco's stylist Faye Woods lightened up the actress's hair. The Big Bang Theory star showed off her new look on Instagram which she's named "icy hair in the summer."

#nofilter @faye.woods @olaplex icy hair in the summer ☀️❄️ A post shared by @normancook on Jul 2, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

To get Cuoco's strands to this cool shade, Woods used OLAPLEX Bond Multiplier, which helps prevent damage from hair dye.

RELATED: You've Got to See What Kaley Cuoco Looks Like With Silver Hair

If it seems like Cuoco just dyed her hair, you're not wrong. About two weeks ago she changed her color to a silvery blonde. Cuoco's new almost-white shade is one color up in the blonde spectrum. Gradually going lighter in steps like Cuoco is another way to keep your hair from getting fried when dyeing it.

VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco Beauty Moments

Considering Cuoco is both a pro at comedic timing and a dramatic hair changes (remember her epic pixie cut a few years ago?), we can't wait to see what look she tries next.