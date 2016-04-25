Proof That Kaia Gerber’s Hair Can Hypnotize You

Apr 25, 2016

Fact: Kaia Gerber hit the genetic jackpot. The 15-year-old is a spitting image of her mom, and with all the magazine covers and fashion campaigns she’s been scoring, it looks like Gerber is on her way to supermodel stardom as well.

And we just realized that among the many things that Gerber has inherited from her gorgeous mom is her hair’s ability to hypnotize us. Sounds weird? Bear with us.

Remember this '90s L'Oréal commercial that showed Crawford bouncing her shiny, lustrous hair around the office? Well, Kaia Gerber just posted a short video of her Chrome Hearts campaign and A) it’s giving us a major déjà-vu and B) try watching it without ending up completely hypnotized by her voluminous brunette locks.

@chromeheartsofficial

A video posted by Kaia Gerber (@kaiagerber) on

The sky is truly the limit for this one.

