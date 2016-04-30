Justin Bieber Buzzes Off His Dreadlocks

Looks like Justin Bieber is ready for spring—well, his hair is at least! The Biebs, known for such man hair trends as liliac shades and half ponytails, has buzzed off his platinum dreads. You might remember he made quite the stir when he first debuted his twisted strands, which he's been rocking on tour (see, below).

Sometimes it's hard to do the right thing when the pressures coming down like lightning A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 29, 2016 at 8:59am PDT

But with his cleaner look, you could say Bieber is ready to start anew? Well, at least the new shorter 'do is showing off his features to their best. Check out his Instagram posts, here.

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 29, 2016 at 8:31pm PDT