Julianne Hough Says Goodbye to Her Signature Lob—See Her New Hairstyle Here

We’ve all been there: You’re ready to switch up your current hairstyle you’ve been rocking for a while for a new length, but there’s just one problem, hair takes forever to grow. Julianne Hough’s perfectly tousled blond lob has become synonymous with the actress, but Hough is just like us and when she’s ready for a hair change, she’s ready now.

While Hough has recently been seen at events with a grown-out lob that hits just below the shoulders, she was spotted in L.A. on Wednesday with gorgeous, chest-length, wavy strands. Since there’s no way hair can grow that fast, it’s a safe bet that Hough’s cascading curls are possible with the help of some lengthy extensions. Making a trip to salon for a set of extensions is the ultimate solution if you’re as impatient as us (and Hough!) when growing out a haircut, because it’s a commitment-free way to wear the length you want and you can simply remove them until you’re ready to go au natural. Short or long, Hough’s beachy waves never fail to induce major hair envy.

RELATED: Before You Get Hair Extensions, Read This

Check out her new look in the photo above, and click through our gallery to see even more celebrity hair changes!