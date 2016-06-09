Jessica Alba Just Gave Her Hair a Total Summer Makeover 

John Shearer/Getty Images
Roxanne Adamiyatt
Jun 09, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

Warning: You'll probably (read: definitely) want to book a colorist appointment the minute you see Jessica Alba's new pic, so prep your wallets. Not only is Jessica completely stunning as this month’s InStyle cover star (she knows how to work a camera, that’s for sure), she also debuted a hair change in the spirit of getting ready for summer on her Instagram.

Went a little lighter for summer ☀️ and got a trim -thx @robertramosproducts 💁🏽💋💗

A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

The debut came to the tune of going a little bit lighter, and getting a little trim courtesy of Robert Ramos. A subtle change for sure, but it’s the little changes that make a big difference. Need a little pick-me-up but don't want to completely transform your look? This is it.

The Honest Beauty founder is lightening up her load and getting into a carefree vibe for summer, and we are so into it. TBH, we might just copy...

RELATED: Jessica Alba's Beauty Transformation

And while we're at it, we'll top off our look with some rose-hued lip gloss, just like Jess. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!