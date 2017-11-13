Daily Beauty Buzz: Jessica Alba's Retro Waves

Just like a LBD is a foolproof outfit option when you're stressed over deciding what to wear to the function, soft, loose waves are a red carpet hairstyle staple that always works.

Case in point: the curls Jessica Alba wore to the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, Ca. over the weekend. Instead of letting her hair fall naturally, Alba channeled Old Hollywood by brushing her waves over her right shoulder, lending a retro touch to the look.

For extra voluminous waves like Alba's, spritz your damp hair with a volume-boosting spray like Honest Beauty's Honestly Uplifted Volumizing Spray ($24; honestbeauty.com) before brushing it into deep side part and blow-drying your strands with a round brush. Create your curls by using a large-barreled curling iron starting at your mid-lengths, then spritz a boar bristle brush with hairspray and gently run it over the curls to loosen them into soft, shiny waves.

When it came to the star's makeup, Alba rode with the Old Hollywood theme, too. She paired a matte red lip with shimmery gold eyeshadow brushed across her lids, and subtle cat flick eyeliner.