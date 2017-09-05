Daily Beauty Buzz: Jennifer Lawrence's Soft Waves 

It's easy to forget that Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most relatable, down-to-earth actresses in Hollywood when she turns up on a red carpet to create a breathtaking beauty moment. Case in point: the star's soft wavy hair at a photocall for her new film Mother! at the 74th annual Venice Film Festival.

Lawrence styled her grown-out lob in loose, tousled curls. For extra volume and ease, the actress flipped her front layer over to the opposite side. To get similar waves like Lawrence's, use a one-inch curling wand and wrap pieces of hair around the same size starting from your mid-lengths to ends. Once your waves are set, a few spritzes of a texturizing spray will add volume and create an airy texture so that your style doesn't look too polished.

As for her makeup, the actress rounded out her look with a few simple, romantic touches. She paired her blue eye-enhancing shimmery silver eyeshadow with a sheer berry lip gloss. Consider it a prime example of how to transition to darker makeup shades after Labor Day Weekend.