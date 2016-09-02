Jenna Dewan Tatum's Hair Got a Magic Michelle Makeover

If you've been on the Internet in the last 12 hours, then you've most likely watched (or at least seen pictures of) Ellen DeGeneres's hilarious Magic Mike parody, Magic Michelle. The spoof stars Ellen, Olivia Munn, Chrissy Teigen, Jenna Dewan Tatum, and a brief surprise appearance from Oprah—a group of women that should definitely get together for a real movie, don't ya think?

But apart from the laughs (and there are plenty), they were also serving serious #lewks, especially Jenna Dewan Tatum who we almost didn't recognize at first glance!

RELATED: Dior's New Anti-Aging Serum Costs a Whopping $1,550 That time when @chrissyteigen + @jennaldewan told me "Just do whatever you want" 😁✂️ Jenna makeup @patrickta Chrissy makeup @1maryphillips #MagicMichelle coming soon 🎬😂 A photo posted by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on Sep 1, 2016 at 1:12pm PDT

Celebrity hairstylist extraordinaire Jen Atkin shared a photo of Jenna and Chrissy in their Magic Michelle looks, and we're obsessed with the transformations.

"That time when@chrissyteigen + @jennaldewan told me 'Just do whatever you want,'" said Jen in the caption.

Like Chrissy's curls? Yes, yes, yes.

However, the biggest shock was most definitely Jenna, who traded in her signature no-fuss, tousled lob for blunt, eyebrow-grazing bangs and high pigtails in a much darker brunette hue.

The hairstyle—especially when paired with her knee socks, tailored shirt, and short plaid mini—is giving us major "Baby One More Time" meets "Kill Bill" vibes.

We know that Jenna and Channing are working together on a Step Up TV series, but after watching the clip, maybe they should also go in on a Magic Mike and Michelle project together, too. We have a feeling it would be a box office hit.