Jenna Dewan Tatum's Long Waves Are the Perfect Summer Style

If there's one hairstyle that's synonymous with summer, it's long, beachy waves. However if you're like Jenna Dewan Tatum and joined the running list of celebs that chopped their hair off into lobs this spring, there's only one problem with achieving an undone wavy texture—you're missing the length.

Tatum made the return to long hair with the help of a new set of extensions. While getting extensions (whether they're tape-in, clip-in, keratin-bonded) to add inches isn't a groundbreaking concept, it's the quickest way to add length to your hairstyle fast as you wait for your current cut to grow out.

The actress debuted her hot weather-ready look with quite possibly the most summery Instagram ever. Tatum posted a selfie of herself outside enjoying the arguably best season and an epic sun flare served as her lighting. She captioned the photo "long hair do care."

Earlier this summer Tatum upgraded her hair color with caramel balayage highlights, but it looks like that along with her extensions she also returned to her signature dark chocolate brown hair shade, too.

Long hair do care, indeed.