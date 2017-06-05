Jenna Dewan Tatum Gave Her Hair a Summer Upgrade 

How do you upgrade dark chestnut hair for the summer? Just ask Jenna Dewan Tatum. The World of Dance star traded her cool-tone brunette for a set of warm caramel highlights. Tatum’s hairstylist, Kristin Ess, posted a photo of Tatum’s latest look on Instagram and you can bet we’ve already we’ve added to our saved posts.

The pro styled Tatum’s new shade in her signature undone beachy waves that you’ve seen (and loved) time and time again on Ess’s other clients like Lucy Hale and Lauren Conrad. We love how the added texture to Tatum’s strands make her highlights look like they’re shimmering in the sunlight.

If you’re looking for a way to update your cool brown shade for summer but don’t want to deal with the upkeep that comes with maintaining lighter hair, consider Tatum’s highlights your root-free solution.