Jenna Dewan Tatum Is Channeling Posh Spice With Her New Hair

The angled bob is back, but let’s give credit where credit is due. Posh Spice blasted that haircut into popularity back when you couldn’t get “Wannabe” out of your head. Now, yet another celebrity has adopted the look and is channeling one of your favorite ‘90s pop princesses. Paying a visit to celebrity hair whisperer Jen Atkin, Jenna Dewan Tatum ditched her flippy lob for a much shorter cut.

Atkin gave the actress a “major snip,” by creating a gradated bob with longer layers around her face. The celebrity hairstylist shared two images of Tatum’s new look on Instagram, giving us a peek at how the cut changes from every angle. She also shared that she's been cutting the actress' hair for seven years now.

VIDEO: The Crazy Cost of a Lifetime of Beauty

Atkin revealed she's feeling short hair for fall, chopping her own hair into a "Pulp Fiction-'90s Cut" with bangs, and Tatum isn't the only celebrity who's received the guru's treatment. She's also responsible for Kendall Jenner's low-maintenance look, along with Bella Hadid.