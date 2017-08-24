Jared Leto Wants You to Help Him Shave His Beard

His man bun is a celebrity in its own right, but we must not forget that Jared Leto’s full, scruffy beard is equally iconic. It’s a look he’s stood by for years at this point, and we can only imagine how many bottles of beard oil he’s gone through, plus how much cash he’s saved on razor blades. But it sounds like Leto might be ditching the full scruff for just a little stubble soon.

Jared Leto’s band, 30 Seconds to Mars, recently released their new single "Walk On Water,” and if it gets to number one on the iTunes charts, he says he’ll trim his beard.

Maybe that makes you upset, or maybe you’re one for a fresh-faced Leto, either way, those are the conditions under which Leto will do a little grooming.

OK FINE - IF WALK ON WATER GETS TO NUMBER ONE ON ITUNES ILL TRIM MY FUCKING BEARD 😂🤣 maybe.... 👹 should I?! 🤔 A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on Aug 23, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

“OK FINE - IF WALK ON WATER GETS TO NUMBER ONE ON ITUNES ILL TRIM MY F—KING BEARD maybe…. should I?!” he wrote in an Instagram caption.

He asked, and answers he certainly did receive. Many of his fans vocally called him out to drop the cutting shears, while others made note that "trim" could mean many different things. Either way, Leto wants his single to skyrocket, and that's a pretty good reason to get a haircut.