Daily Beauty Buzz: January Jones’s Mod Barrette

Margot Tenenbaum would highly approve of January Jones’s latest red carpet hair moment. While attending the Bottega Veneta hosted Hammer Museum Gala in California, Jones proved the versatility of the shag but brushing her long bangs to the side and securing them in place with a thick black barrette, or your favorite childhood hair accessory.

While Margot would have broken our the flatiron and opted for a blunt cut, January Jones played up her subtle layers by wearing her hair in a deep side-part with a slightl bend and lots of texture.

Celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell created the look for Jones, labeling it as "doll vibes" on Instagram.

Inventive hairstyles are becoming something of a signature for Jones—in fact, one of her hairstylists told us she has some pretty impressive skills all on her own. "January Jones is so good at doing her hair, her makeup, and her styling," celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager told InStyle during an interview, further noting she was the client who can truly ace her own hairstyling.

To get a look similar to Jones, we suggest adding in body and soft texture with a styling product like Kérastase Spray à Porter after creating bends in the hair with a curling wand. After you have the movement set, create a deep side part and secure a barrette in line with your eyebrows.

As for the rest of her look, Jones chose a smoked out eye and a nude lip, courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Monika Blunder.