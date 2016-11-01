Janel Parrish Put Her Love for Fall... on Her Hair

The PPL cast is on a beauty roll. Now that the show wrapped filming (*sad face* emoji), the actresses have been changing up their looks faster than you can say, "We want another season."

Lucy Hale was first, and then yesterday Ashley Benson debuted a shoulder-gazing lob. Today we woke up to the news that Janel Parrish has gotten highlights, and the inspiration behind them proves there's a lot more to fall than pumpkin spice lattes hair.

The actress paid a visit to the pros at Nine Zero One salon in LA for her mini hair makeover. The result? Soft rustic red highlights inspired by this season's foliage. Yep, like the fall leaves you threw in the air 23 times to snag that perfect #fall Instagram pic.

Hair color inspo? Autumn leaves 🍁🍂 @janelparrish #901girl #ninezeroone A photo posted by Tauni (@tauni901) on Oct 31, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT

We are not going to point fingers, but it seems to us like the ball's in Shay Mitchell's court right now.

And if Janel's pretty highlights have gotten you into the mood for a hair change, here are a few more fall-appropriate and celebrity-endorsed shades for your consideration.

And if you need us, we'll be right here watching PLL re-runs.