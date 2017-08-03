This Is What Jane Fonda Looks Like With Red Hair

From a bouffant in Barbarella, a shag in Klute, and big and feathered in her workout videos, Jane Fonda has been responsible for kick-starting a number of hair trends throughout her decades-long career. Her styles have certainly changed—in the past, she has veered from her signature blonde, to light brown, and even wore a black wig for her role in In the Cool of the Day. However, we haven't seen her as a redhead until now.

The actress was spotted on the set of her new film Book Club trying trying on a fiery-red wig that's a drastic departure from her usual flaxen strands. While the color is a major (but of course, temporary) change, it was styled in a short bob with feathered bangs and layers reminiscent of Fonda's most recent hairstyle.

APEX / MEGA

Since the color switch up is for a role, we'll have to wait until the film hits theaters to see Fonda's red bob in action. Until then, get a first look at the actress's unexpected look above, and click through our gallery to see more of this year's celebrity hair makeovers.