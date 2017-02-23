16 Times Issa Rae Was the Definition of #HairGoals

Frazer Harrison/Getty
Essence.com/Nikki Brown
Feb 23, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

Issa Rae been our favorite awkward black girl for years, thanks to an undeniable penchant for creating moments that any one of us can relate to. As it turns out, the web-turned-TV star is also a lowkey hair chameleon. Beyond her most recent slay at the Golden Globe Awards, the multi-talented writer and actress has always delivered standout hairstyles that we can't help but gawk over. From braided crowns to coily up-dos and fabulous fros, these are Issa Rae's most amazing mane moments.

1 of 16 Frazer Harrison/Getty

2017 Golden Globe Awards 

The TV star wore a regal rope twist style to this year's Golden Globe Awards. 

2 of 16 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

2017 Independent Spirit Awards Nominee Brunch 

Issa's accessorized do won the red carpet at this year's Independent Spirit Awards Nominee brunch. 

3 of 16 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

2016 Insecure L.A. Premiere

The writer and actress looked breathtaking in this hairstyle at the October 2016 premiere of Insecure in L.A. 

4 of 16 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

2016 HBO Post-Emmy Awards Reception

Issa Rae dons a textured up-do for the HBO Post Emmy Awards reception in September 2016. 

5 of 16 Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

October 2016 Jimmy Fallon Appearance 

 Issa Rae rocks a braided style during her interview with Jimmy Fallon in October 2016. 

6 of 16 Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

October 2017 Jimmy Fallon Appearance 

We need a complete 360 of this braided updo--it's fabulous. 

7 of 16 Neilson Barnard/Getty

2016 Insecure Block Party 

Issa Rae attends the September 2016 Insecure block party in style.

8 of 16 Kris Connor/FilmMagic

2016 Urbanworld Film Festival

Issa Rae's braided crown stunned at the Urbanworld Film Festival in September 2016. 

9 of 16 Paras Griffin/Getty

2016 BronzeLens Film Festival

Issa Rae's beautiful mane captured everyone's attention at the BronzeLens Film Festival in August 2016. 

10 of 16 Cindy Ord/Getty

October 2016 SirusXM Radio Studio Appearance

Issa Rae's curly coils are perfection during a SiriusXM Studio appearance in October 2016. 

11 of 16 Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

2015 Los Angeles Film Festival

Issa Rae's auburn fro looked amazing at the 2015 Los Angeles Film Festival. 

12 of 16 Jerod Harris/WireImage

2016 Los Angeles Film Festival

Issa Rae's side braids were a major hair win at the 2016 Los Angeles Film Festival.

13 of 16 Jason Kempin/BET

2016 BET Awards Dinner 

Last year, Issa Rae's hair was simply fabulous at this 2015 BET Awards dinner. 

14 of 16 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

2017 Insecure Panel Discussion

Issa Rae's perfect coif was #hairgoals at a Insecure panel discussion earlier this year. 

15 of 16 Jennifer Lourie/FilmMagic

2014 L.A. Event

Issa Rae was certainly the one to watch at this 2014 L.A. event. 

16 of 16 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

2016 Appearance 

Issa Rae's curls were poppin' during this 2016 appearance. 

