Iris Law Just Got a Platinum Blonde Buzzcut
The dramatic cut has "changed" her life.
Getting a major haircut can literally and figuratively lift the weight off your shoulders. Just ask Iris Law, the 20-year-old daughter of actor Jude Law.
The model and actress revealed a dramatic new look in an editorial for the August 2021 issue of British Vogue. In the portrait series, Law looks almost unrecognizable on the streets of London with her buzzcut.
The star's short crop is the work of London-based editorial hairstylist Anthony Turner.
"I wanted to do something that felt liberating," she explains in the interview with author Radhika Seth. "The day I shaved my head, I changed my life; I've never done anything like that before."
To coincide with her Vogue spread hitting newsstands, Law did a big reveal of her shaved head on TikTok. In the clip, she pulls off the wig she's been wearing for months to show her followers her buzzcut, which is now dyed platinum blonde.
Law also gave her Instagram followers a look at her platinum buzzcut. "I know thaz right," she captioned the photo featuring her bleached hair and a graphic hot pink cat eye eyeliner.
Law goes on to say in the interview that her buzzcut has been a positive change, and she could care less whether or not people like the cut.
"I looked in the mirror and thought it was going to be emotional but it wasn't. It felt so positive," she said. "...I'm just so confident in it that I don't care."