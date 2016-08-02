Hair Transformation Alert: Ireland Baldwin Now Has a Wavy Blonde Bob

If there was a Makeover of the Summer Award, Ireland Baldwin might be a contender for the gold. The gorgeous model, whose long hair we have envied ever since we can remember, debuted a brand new look on Instagram. And by that we mean a drastically different hairstyle—not just highlights or a quick trim. We're not playing with you like that, don't you worry.

Baldwin enlisted the help of her pal Alexis Kuykendall of the famous Ken Paves salon in LA, who chopped off a few inches of her locks and created a very stylish shoulder-grazing bob. Then, colorists Justin Anderson and Cody Smith transformed Baldwin into a total blonde bombshell.

MAJOR transformation on @humancrouton! I loved making her a blonde bombshell! 🙌🏼😍 Thanks to @codysmithhair for being so patient and helping me out with this. A photo posted by @justinandersoncolor on Aug 1, 2016 at 12:57pm PDT

and I go back to... blonde 🦄 cut: @alexis.vk color: @justinandersoncolor @codysmithhair A video posted by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@humancrouton) on Jul 29, 2016 at 6:17pm PDT

And we hate to state the obvious, but we are all thinking it! With this change-up, Ireland looks even more like her mom Kim Basinger. Proof:

Jean Baptiste Lacroix

Total #twinsies, right?