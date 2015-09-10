The Hottest Fall Hair Colors to Try Now

Getty Images (3)
Jennifer Velez
Sep 10, 2015 @ 4:15 pm

Looking to make a bold beauty move for fall, but not exactly sure where to begin? Change is in the hair, as they say. We’re turning to the red carpet for some serious hair color inspo to amp up our looks. Just take note of Ali Larter’s gorgeous red hue, Lily Aldridge's sombré effect and Ciara’s deliciously dark locks to get an idea of the hottest trends of the season. Get your stylist on speed-dial, then scroll through our gallery now to find the best shade for you.

1 of 7 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Sombré

Sombré, or subtle ombré, as Lily Aldridge beautifully demonstrates, is a softer take on the original gradient hair trend. It's equally flattering on blondes and brunettes and is the perfect option for anyone who's nervous about making a drastic change.

2 of 7 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Deep Chocolate  

We can't decide what we love more: Ciara's sleek bob or her gorgeously rich hair color.

3 of 7

Rich Auburn  

Ali Larter, who traded her buttery blonde locks for a fiery red hue, is giving us serious hair envy for fall.

4 of 7 Pacific Coast News

Bronde

"Bronde," a cross between blonde and brunette is one of the hottest shades of the season. One celebrity who's currently nailing the look is Jennifer Lopez. After darkening the star’s roots, colorist Adrian Wallace added in lowlights with a toner. “I then highlighted with golden honey,” he says. “Her warm skin tone looks great with the deeper, darker root color, and the highlights make everything pop and softer."

5 of 7 JB Lacroix/WireImage

Ombré

If celebs have anything to say about it, the ombré trend is here to stay. To keep things modern, go for a more natural-looking effect like Chrissy Teigen.

6 of 7 Instagram/@kyliejenner

Ashy Blonde

After months of sporting wigs, Kylie Jenner revealed golden blonde tresses with dramatic dark roots. "I'm going for an ashy dirty blonde for the fall," she said on her new look.

7 of 7 Don Arnold/WireImage

Rainbow Tips  

If you love rainbow hair trend but don't want to make the full commitment, Gigi Hadid's baby blue tips are the perfect solution.

