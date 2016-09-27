Harry Styles Just Gave You Three Hair Transformations to Freak Out Over 

When Harry Styles chopped off his signature long locks we were caught off guard, but not entirely shocked. I mean, everyone has to switch up their look at some point, right? But his latest, ahem, three transformations for Another Man's magazine covers have us 100 percent baffled.

Each of the looks is completely different from the next, with this choppy bowl cut clearly winning for being the least Harry-like style. Paired with the sweater turtleneck, it's definitely channeling a retro vibe.

Harry purists will probably appreciate the next cover the most—with wet, wavy strands. It's very rock 'n roll-meets Harry Potter with the leather choker.

Then we have a more clean cut Harry, but the image almost appears shattered with a veritable spider web of lines covering part of his face. Is this a subliminal message that boy band Harry is gone? We have so. many. questions.

And then of course, if you're still freaking out with the original haircut, we have some answers for you. For starters, the man behind the hair switch-up seems to be Anthony Turner, who is a renowned stylist present at some of the buzziest fashion week shows ever.

He posted the same pic Harry originally 'grammed a few months ago, tagging the publication and Harry Styles, which makes us believe he's the one who gave him the chop.

Of course, we'll have to wait for more confirmation, because if he did really do it, we're gonna need to chat with Anthony more about this experience.