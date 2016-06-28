In Case You're Tracking the Whereabouts of Harry Styles's Hair...

As you well know, Harry Styles's hair no longer looks the way it did in the above photo. It was the hair cut that shocked the planet—how could the singer part with his signature lengthy locks?

Whoops. #Littleprincesstrust A photo posted by @harrystyles on May 6, 2016 at 9:36am PDT

Rest easy, his beautiful strands are, indeed, going to a good cause. Styles donated the length of his hair to the Little Princess Trust charity, an organization that creates wigs out of real hair for children who have suffered hair loss due to cancer treatments.

And the do-gooding non-profit is keeping a careful eye on the 1D member's famous strands. In fact, they event posted a special photo to their Instagram account to show that Styles' hair has been carefully packed and shipped along with other generous donations. Soon it will be incorporated into a wig to help a child in need.

Thank you @harrystyles for donating your hair. It left last week along with other fantastic hair donations, on its way to the wig manufacturer. A photo posted by Little Princess Trust (@officiallittleprincesstrust) on Jun 7, 2016 at 10:58am PDT

Kudos to everyone involved for bringing a little bit of light to the smallest of cancer patients who need all the help they can get to keep on fighting the vicious disease.