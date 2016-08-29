Halsey Looked Completely Unrecognizable at the MTV VMAs!

David Livingston/Getty

But obviously, downright amazing. 

Victoria Moorhouse
Aug 28, 2016 @ 9:00 pm

While some celebrities walked onto the 2016 MTV VMAs white carpet in their signature beauty looks—ya know, like Kim K. W. and that stunning nude lip—others went for a complete and total makeover.

Since we’re basically Cher Horowitz’s BFF and we live for a makeover, you can imagine this makes us exceptionally happy. If you’re watching the festivities, you know the hair transformation we’re referring to belongs to an artist named Halsey. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The singer—who's definitely one of the beauty chameleons in Hollywood—showed up to the awards show with super long (like mermaid-length long) wavy brunette hair, which is a completely and totally different ‘do than she was wearing just a few weeks ago. 

To put in perspective the type of hair switch-up we're talking about, on August 6th, she was wearing a platinum blonde pixie cut. She was also rockin' some turquoise blue there for a while—a look that we give a solid five stars. 

But her new dark 'do isn't the only thing that caught the world's attention. That vampy lip probably set off a solid amount of Google searches (a beauty lover will do anything for an A+ berry lip), and her super sexy sheer jumpsuit definitely turned some heads. 

