Hailey Baldwin's Highlights Will Have You Calling Your Colorist ASAP

Possible real life mermaid Hailey Baldwin took to Instagram yesterday to share a selfie before she headed to Gigi Hadid's 21st birthday bash. There's a lot to imitate in this photo — the bomber jacket, the flawless complexion, the bold eyebrows—but what really got us was her impeccable beach waves.

RELATED: These are the Top 5 Skin Concerns in the U.S.

donezo 👅 A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Apr 28, 2016 at 7:29pm PDT

RELATED: Day Made: NYX Is Expanding the Liquid Lip Suede Line

Hailey makes the switch to a natural-looking balayage just weeks after debuting grey hair for Coachella. The base color of Hailey's new balayage is darker than her signature look, but still literally what our dreams are made of. Either way Hailey's combination of balayage, volume and beachy waves has us seriously envious (also, immediately adding this to our summer hair #goals).