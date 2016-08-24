Hailey Baldwin Is Bringing Back the '90s Layered Lob

We were going to say that Hailey Baldwin is in the midst of a major beauty moment, but that would be fair because she's kind of always having one. Earlier this week, Hailey announced that she's collaborating with ModelCo. cosmetics on a makeup line, which we're sure will be the pinnacle of Instagramable makeup. We're still waiting to hear the exact details, but we've made our requests of a brow gel and a smoky eye quad. But the good news keeps on coming, kids.

Last night at an event for Hailey's collaboration with Ugg, she debuted a new hairstyle that will bring back literally everything you loved about the '90s. Lots of layers and LOTS of volume. Makes you think of a certain Friends character, no? This is definitely giving us updated Rachel Green vibes.

😚 A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Aug 23, 2016 at 3:05pm PDT

Hailey Baldwin is literally the poster girl for easy breezy beach waves, so seeing her with a shorter lob and blowout is totally surprising and a little out of character.

The cut is a drastic change, but we love how the 'do frames her face, and it's definitely another reminder that if you haven't already binged on Friends on Netflix, you probs need to in the very near future.