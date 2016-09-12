You Have to See Hailey Baldwin with a Bowl Cut

Fashion week is great for countless reasons, but one of the best things about the week-long marathon of shows is that it functions as an exercise in "what if?" celebrity hair moments. Last year we got to see Kendall Jenner as a blonde and Gigi Hadid as a brunette. And Jeremy Scott, ever the people's designer, did not disappoint with his NYFW show today for that very reason.

As footage of the show started to appear on the Internet, we had to wonder... Did we just see Hailey Baldwin in a bowl cut?!

RELATED: Dying Over This NYFW Nail Look Inspired by Jackie O. vibes A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Sep 12, 2016 at 10:36am PDT

Or perhaps a hybrid of a mom-bowl cut in the '80s?

For a moment, we thought that maybe Hailey Baldwin was cycling through the decades. She recently ditched her long beach waves for a '90s Rachel Green look and maybe, just maybe, this was the next step?

We're backstage at @itsjeremyscott SS17 and @eugenesouleiman is using #EIMI Glam Mist to create 80s inspired geometric, bias-cut hair #SS17 #nyfw #speakEIMI #insideWella A photo posted by Wella Professionals (@wellahair) on Sep 12, 2016 at 10:29am PDT

Obviously, the wig was #thelook at the Jeremy Scott, with all of the models sporting versions of the '80s hairstyle. Hairstylist extraordinaire Eugene Souleiman created what Wella captioned as "80s inspired geometric, bias-cut hair" for all the models, including Victoria's Secret Angel Sara Sampaio.

Judging from the caption on her Insta. pic, maybe Hailey wasn't that into it?