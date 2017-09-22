Daily Beauty Buzz: Hailey Baldwin’s Mod Headband

Somebody call Megan Draper—Hailey Baldwin just stole her look. While in Milan and fresh off the Alberta Ferretti runway, the supermodel attended the amfAR Gala Milano wearing a beauty look with strong 1960s vibes.

Her winged out eyeliner and nude lips touched on some of the top trends of the decade, but it was her voluminous hairstyle accessorized with a thick back headband, along with large gold hoops, that truly brought this vintage moment to life. In fact, celebrity hairstylist Jennifer Yepez used Brigitte Bardot’s glorious head of hair as inspiration for this look.

The only downside the headbands? The potential headache that can come along with them. We suggest opting for a fabric version—like the one you use when you wash your face at night—to up the comfort level. Another editor-beloved tip: Keep it in place all night long with a few bobby pins at the nape of the neck.