Daily Beauty Buzz: Hailey Baldwin's Loose Textured Braid 

The Memorial Day long weekend isn't just the unofficial start of summer, it also marks the beginning of wedding season. Whether or not you have one or ten sets of nuptials to attend, it's always a struggle figuring out what to do with your hair so your style isn't battling with the humidity.

Let Hailey Baldwin's latest red carpet look be your solution. The model attended the 2017 amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival last night with one of the most perfect tousled braid we've ever seen. Baldwin kept her hair volumized at the crown and texture. A few face-framing pieces were kept out of the plait to round out the easy but elegant vibe of style. If you know how to do a classic braid, it's a simple style you can do in 10 minutes flat before heading to the ceremony. To keep your braid frizz-free, run a nourishing oil like L'Oreal Professionnel Mythic Oil ($40; ulta.com) over flyaways.

