Daily Beauty Buzz: Hailee Steinfeld's High Ponytail

Instead of worrying about your curls falling, frizz invading your blowout, or static taking over, pick a hairstyle that puts an end to every winter hair woe—the high ponytail. For her performance at the 2018 Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve event, actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld pulled her long brunette hair back into a super high, slicked-back ponytail that kept every strand out of her face as she took the stage.

She dressed up the look by keeping the texture incredibly straight, which amped up the sheen of her hair, and by wrapping a section around the base to hide the elastic which secured the ponytail. It's yet another example of how versatile this simple, easy-to-achieve hairstyle really is. It also crosses decades—this is clearly '80s inspired, but give it a bouffant and a flippy tail, and you're back in the '60s.

To get a similar look for yourself, prep damp hair with a frizz-fighting and shine-enhancing product like John Frieda Frizz Ease Beyond Smooth Frizz Immunity Primer ($10; target.com) before blow drying and straightening your hair. Then, pull it into a high ponytail, leaving out the section to wrap around the base. Keep everything set with a firm-hold hairspray.

As for the rest of her of her NYE look? Steinfeld didn't skimp on the sparkle. She went for glittery silver eyeshadow, brushed up brows, a nude lip, and long, fluttery lashes.