Daily Beauty Buzz: Gwen Stefani's Gold Headband

The headband Gwen Stefani wore on The Voice last night was bananas, b-a-n-a-n-a-s. One of the many reasons why we tune in to see Stefani judge the singing competition each week is because she never disappoints with her killer hairstyles.

Thanks to the magic hands of Stefani’s hairstylist Danilo, she never wears the exact same style twice. Coining the look “LA DOLCE GWEN” on Instagram, the pro pushed the singer’s sleek platinum hair back with the most regal headband we’ve ever seen. The gold embellished hair accessory by Marianna Harutunian combined with Stefani’s matching drop earrings by the deisgner, and colorful embroidered dress truly transformed her into a moving piece of Italian Renaissance art.

The regal look is quite the departure from the singer’s days as a ska queen in No Doubt, but after years of seeing Stefani rock everything from double buns, curled bangs, to pastel blue hair, should we even be surprised that she can pull of any look?

We can’t wait to see what Stefani’s next look will be, but we expect it look hella good.

6 Chic Hair Accessories You'll Actually Want to Wear 
<p>Johnny Loves Rosie Circle &amp; Bar Hair Clip&nbsp;</p>
Johnny Loves Rosie Circle & Bar Hair Clip 

This geometric hair clip is the minimalist's solution on how to instantly look put together. Simply clip it in and go. 

Courtesy
ASOS $20 SHOP NOW
<p>&amp; Other Stories Braided Headband</p>
& Other Stories Braided Headband

This is no hairband of Blair Waldorf's. A teeny-tiny chain peeking out of your hair will lend just the subtle, but edgy update your style needs. 

Courtesy
& Other Stories $19 SHOP NOW
<p>H&amp;M 3-Pack Hair Pins</p>
H&M 3-Pack Hair Pins

Stick one or all of these pins onto your hair to tame unruly strands or grown-out bangs will a little bit of sparkle. 

Courtesy
H&M $6 SHOP NOW
<p>Colette Malouf Botanical Mesh Clip&nbsp;</p>
Colette Malouf Botanical Mesh Clip 

Embrace your romantic side with addition of Colette Malouf's gilded mesh flowers in your strands. Sculpted by hand, it's special enough to wear to an occasion but not too over-the-top to wear on an ordinary day. 

Courtesy
Colette Malouf $168 SHOP NOW
<p>J. Crew Classic Barrette in Italian Tortoise&nbsp;</p>
J. Crew Classic Barrette in Italian Tortoise 

This isn't your ordinaryhair accessory, it's a cool one. Clip this tortoise-printed barrette onto your strands to elevate your day-to-day look. 

Courtesy
J. Crew $15 SHOP NOW
<p>Tasha Wavy Metal Headband</p>
Tasha Wavy Metal Headband

Compliment your waves with this sleek curvy headband. It will add a modern polish to even the most lived-in curls.

Courtesy
$18 SHOP NOW
1 of 6

