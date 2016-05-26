5 Chic Hair Style Ideas for Graduation Guests

If your Instagram timeline looks anything ours these days, it's flooded with family, friends, and friends-of-friends clad in caps and gowns and clutching newly earned diplomas. Yep, it's graduation season! Whether you're supporting the class of 2016 at a grad's big ceremony or big celebration, we've gathered five hairstyles that'll make you stand out in the crowd.
Lyndsay Green
May 26, 2016 @ 10:15 am
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.