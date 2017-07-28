Gigi Hadid Just Tried Your Favorite Instagram Hair Trend

Between rainbow hair and rose gold hair, Instagram has been tempting our hair dye decisions for months on end, and it looks like Gigi Hadid can’t even say no to the prospect of candy-colored strands.

The supermodel, who is known for having a color-changing head of hair at this point, took to Instagram to share a picture of her sleek high ponytail, featuring hot pink and purple dyed lengths.

She tagged her entire glam squad in the caption, including Maybelline, which makes us think this is a behind-the-scenes shot from an upcoming campaign, and perhaps not a permanent hair move.

The look was created by Kenna, the founder Kennaland in New York City and an editorial and celebrity hairstylist, and extensions or not, it's official that Hadid can definitely pull off the daring trend.