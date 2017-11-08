Daily Beauty Buzz: Gigi Hadid’s Undone Topknot 

Supermodels might not repeat outfits on the red carpet, but when a hairstyle works, you stick with it. Why do you think they call them "beauty signatures" anyway? For the Gigi x Maybelline VIP party in London, Gigi Hadid brought back an oldie but goodie—an undone topknot.

The messy ballerina bun, fastened just at the crown of the head—is nearly identical to the hairstyle she wore to the Met Gala back in May. The style features a voluminous bun with the front section of her golden blonde hair left out and curled, mimicking the appearance of long side-swept bangs partially covering one of her eyes.

At the Met Gala, Hadid opted for a damp-like, sleek texture, but for the celebration of her epic jetsetting-approved makeup collection with one of your favorite drugstore beauty brands, she choose a shiny dried texture with plenty of body.

The coif was created by celebrity stylist Larry King, who used the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer ($399; sephora.com) and Redken products to achieve the look. While we don't know the exact formulas King had by his side, we love spraying in Redken Pillow Proof Blow Dry Express Primer ($24; ulta.com) before heat styling to protect our hair from damage and enhance the sheen reflected off the hair shaft.

We're calling it the perfect hairstyle for one or two days after your blowout—when your hair still looks bouncy and healthy but any added curls have dropped into waves.