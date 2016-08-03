Breaking Beauty News: Georgia May Jagger Now Has Orange Hair

OK, so we can confirm that it is in fact the year 2016, but right now, we've got a thing for '70s, toulsed waves and effortless layers. Now that we have that tidbit established, you can understand why Georgia May Jagger name is always a topic of conversation around the MIMI HQ. But we're not the only peeps obsessing over this insanely established 24-year-old model. Just this week Roberto Cavalli revealed her as the house's latest muse, which makes total sense to us.

While we're never tired of her shaggy bangs and baby blonde hair, maybe Georgia was just itching for a change because, well, the model just went orange.

RELATED: Here's What Ariel Winter Would Look Like with a Blonde Bob Thanks @alexbrownsell for my tango hair A photo posted by Georgia May Jagger (@georgiamayjagger) on Aug 2, 2016 at 11:58am PDT

Can't say we weren't surprised with this transformation! Georgia shared the above photo on her Instagram yesterday, dubbing it "tango hair." Tango like the orange powder drink, perhaps? And we can confirm it's not wig, for those of you wondering, because her colorist captioned a pic of the beauty moment, #notawig.

The truth is in the hashtags, people.

Georgia's hair was done at famed British color salon Bleach. You know, the salon behind Lottie Tomlinson's ever-changing hair color and also every single Instagram hair color trend.

We imagine this is a huge switch-up for Georgia, but we love this playful hair color choice.

We're not saying that pink hair is over, but we're definitely reconsidering orange.