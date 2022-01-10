Farrah Fawcett's Iconic Blowout Is Surprisingly Easy to Recreate

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When the topic of iconic hairstyles comes up, there are a handful of looks that come to mind: the Rachel, Angela Davis' afro, Frida Kahlo's milkmaid braids paired with flower crowns, and, of course, Farrah Fawcett's feathered blowout.

The latter sits in the pantheon of great hairstyles and has had a renaissance thanks to TikTok. There have been over 31 million views of videos using the hashtag #farrahfawcett, with people recreating the iconic, layered look. And surprisingly, it's easy to do at home.

If you're looking for that '70s hair vibe, we asked celebrity hairstylists Andrew Fitzsimons and Matthew Collins for a complete guide on how to recreate this legendary blowout at home. Read on to learn more.

Collins and Fitzsimons both confirm that this style works for all hair types, but the process to achieve it slightly varies. Collins says that people with thicker density hair generally support this look better than those with fine hair, but adds that those with finer hair just need to use more hairstyling products to add texture. However, what you really need to achieve this look is the proper cut.

"This look will look more accurate if you have some sort of longer fringe or layers," says Collins. "If your hair is all one length with no layers, it will be hard to get this look to sit right."

To start, Fitzsimons says to spritz a heat protectant spray on damp hair and separate it into sections — making sure face-framing strands are separated from the rest of the hair. He recommends using Kristen Ess Blow Dry Mist ($10, amazon.com), which is super lightweight and will protect hair from heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Then, grab your hairdryer. Fitzsimons recommends using a concentrated dryer attachment that gives you more focused airflow to help style the layers, such as the Dyson Supersonic ($399, sephora.com) and its Supersonic Flyaway Attachment ($39.99, ulta.com). If you have natural curls, he says you'll want to blow dry them straight before going in for the feathering effect.

Once your hair is dry, it's time to create that bouncy cascade. With a medium round brush, curl the ends of each section away from your face. Collins says to have the brush bend away from the face in the front sections and flip it upwards in the back.

"If you have fine hair, use your [dryer] on medium or low power and medium heat to give you more time to work each section," says Collins. "If you have very curly or coily hair, use full power full heat to work your hair smooth."

Another option to getting that famous Farrah hair flip is to use hair rollers. "It's a classic technique for an iconic style," says Fitzsimons. He recommends using a hair roller for each section of curled hair, wrapping hair away from the face, and pinning it to hold the roller up. Before gently taking them out, let the rollers sit for about 20 minutes to let the curls set.

Additionally, you can use your flat iron to flip your ends à la TikTok or use a curling iron. Fitzsimons' pick is the T3 SinglePass Curl 1.25" Professional Ceramic Curling Iron ($149.99, sephora.com), which gives hair a glossy finish.