20 of the Most Iconic Celebrity Pixie Cuts 

Hulton Archive/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty (2)
Erin Lukas
Apr 21, 2017 @ 8:00 pm

There’s a reason why the “short hair, don’t care” mantra exists. A pixie cut might require maintenance trims and a few styling tricks, but rocking the short length is significantly less time-consuming than long, flowing strands. Not to mention, the fact that it’s universally flattering too, is what makes the versatile cut so cool.

From classic Hollywood stars like Shirley Maclaine to modern muses like Lupita Nyong’o, there’s a variety star-approved takes on the cut that are enough to convince you to go short. Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite celebrity pixies of all time.

VIDEO: 9 Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2017

 

1 of 20 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Michelle Williams

Williams updated her signature cut by going shorter and adding wispy bangs, along with a lighter blonde shade. 

Advertisement
2 of 20 Karwai Tang/Getty

Janelle Monae

A gilded hairband like Monae's is a quick and easy way to switch up your cut's look. 

3 of 20 Hulton Archive/Getty

Audrey Hepburn

Hepburn's feathered, layered cut is just as classic as her film roles.

Advertisement
4 of 20 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Tilda Swinton

Mid-length and loose or slicked-back, Swinton's hairstyles demonstrate the versatility of a short cut. 

Advertisement
5 of 20 Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Rooney Mara

For her role in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo Mara traded her long hair for a dark, blunt pixie. 

Advertisement
6 of 20 Camerique/Getty

Mia Farrow

Farrow's frace-framing cut makes her blue eyes pop.

Advertisement
7 of 20 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Winona Ryder

The actress’ short, choppy cut she wore for a brief period in the ‘90s is one of the many reason’s we’ll love “Winona Forever.”

Advertisement
8 of 20 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Halle Berry

Berry wears her signature short cut with glossy, textured layers. 

Advertisement
9 of 20 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Twiggy

Twiggy's bob-pixie hybrid catapulted her into a '60s icon. 

Advertisement
10 of 20 Frank Edwards/Archive Photos/Getty

Liza Minnelli

Try and name a more iconic duo than Minnelli and her piece-y pixie.

Advertisement
11 of 20 Ron Galella/WireImage

Linda Evangelista

After cutting her hair into a layered pixie, Evangelista's modelling rate apparently quadrupled.

Advertisement
12 of 20 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Rihanna

This close-crop is further proof that Rihanna can pull off any hairstyle. 

Advertisement
13 of 20 Dave M. Benett/Getty

Emma Watson

Watson showed the world that she's not Hermionie anymore when she cut off her thick strands after filming wrapped for the last Harry Potter film. 

Advertisement
14 of 20 ullstein bild/Getty Images

Shirley MacLaine

The actress has worn her hair short since cutting it for her debut film role in Albert Hitchcock's film The Trouble with Harry.

Advertisement
15 of 20 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ruth Negga

During her first award show season, Negga's soft pixie was just as big a hit as her red carpet fashion. 

Advertisement
16 of 20 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Scarlett Johansson

Johansson wears her short cut with long on top with shaved sides. 

Advertisement
17 of 20 Barry King/Getty

Demi Moore

Moore chopped her hair into a slightly rounded cut for her role in Ghost.

Advertisement
18 of 20 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Lupita Nyong'o

Nyong'o shows us that a simple cut can be the chicest. 

Advertisement
19 of 20 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ginnifer Goodwin

The actress first cut off her hair in 2009 and has never looked back. 

Advertisement
20 of 20 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Viola Davis 

Davis's side-part and long, swoopy bangs are also Oscar-worthy.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!