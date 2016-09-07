10 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Upgrade Your Ponytail This Fall

If you're in need of a new way to embrace your natural curls, look no further than Rihanna's pineapple ponytail. While the gravity-defying 'do may look impressive, it's actually simple to master. RiRi's go-to hairstylist Yousef Williams revealed his pro-tricks for creating the pony to InStyle: After you've gathered your hair into a pony that sits on the crown of your head, take individual pieces from the tail and pin them to create your desired shape.