10 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Upgrade Your Ponytail This Fall

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; C Flanigan/WireImage
Ponytails may be synonymous with post-workout hair, but it’s time to pony up. Outside of the gym, the classic updo can actually make for a stylish statement on a night out with little more than a few simple tweaks. The next time you find yourself wanting to pull your strands up, upgrade your pony by taking a cue from your favorite stars’ takes on quick-and-easy hair. The following 12 celebrity styles are anything but a one-trick pony.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement