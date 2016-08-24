Ashley Graham's New Look Will Inspire Your Next Back-to-School Cut

How many drastically different makeup looks and hairstyles can you sport in one summer? Not as many as Ashley Graham, that's for sure. Thanks to the reboot of America's Next Top Model, Ashley has been all over the place and sharing all of her glam moments for us to vicariously live through. Just when we thought we'd seen it all (on Ashley, anyway) she took to Instagram to debut a drastic new cut. Back-to-school hair inspo? We think yes.

The saga began yesterday when Ashley shared a picture of some hair on the floor. We basically assumed that she was just pulling our leg, that is until she shared three jaw-droppingly gorgeous photos of a new blunt lob.

Ashley's latest hair transformation was done by celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who apart from working with Ashley on the reg also works with the KarJenners. Besides giving Ashley a bomba** cut, his styling is on point, and thankfully we've got the lowdown on some key products used to get the look.

To achieve Ashley's volume and bounce, Andrew used Alterna's Caviar Anti-Aging Mousse ($28; sephora.com), and the chic bedhead texture was made possible by a few spritzes of Bamboo Style's Dry Shampoo ($12; sephora.com).

There you have it—your new haircut and styling routine. Ashley, you are #everything.