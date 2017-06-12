Emma Stone Just Went Platinum Blonde

Emma Stone’s strawberry blonde hair is no more. Taking her hair color once step further (and lighter and brighter), the Oscar-winning actress is now platinum blonde. She debuted the significant switch-up at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala last week, only a few weeks after originally ditching her redhead status.

As Khloé Kardashian famously demonstrated last year, sometimes going full-on blonde is better in stages. Not only is it generally better for the health of your hair, but going platinum in one sitting often requires hours and hours and hours of sitting in a salon chair.

Stone's hair definitely falls into the platinum realm, but it also has the tiniest hint of honey.

But the biggest unanswered question? Was the actress just ready for a big change, or is the sign of a major movie role in her future? Time will tell!